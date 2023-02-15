La Crosse County Chief Medical Examiner settles into her new position

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A recent change in the La Crosse County's Medical Examiners Office, as Beth Lubinski takes over as Chief Medical Examiner.
The La Crosse native has been with the department since 2019. Before that, Lubinski worked with Tri-State Ambulance as a paramedic.
She assumes the role from former medical examiner Tim Candahl, who continues to work with the department until his retirement.
Lubinski said it's been a smooth transition so far but the job isn't without it's challenges.
"When I started in 2019, we were at about 500 calls a year. We've skyrocketed to 900," Lubinski said. "Along with that is the drug overdoses are increasing. Suicides are increasing."
She said she has short-term goals of finalizing the area's mass casualty plan but ultimately, within her time in the position, she just wants to make a difference in someone's life.