La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke preparing to retire.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.
For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality
LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) Following 16-years of service on the bench, La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke is preparing to retire.
While he knows that change in his life offers other opportunities, he says it's not an easy transition.
But, Judge Bjerke is a bit of an expert on the subject of change. As a judge and Assistant District Attorney before that, it's something he's worked with others to achieve - those he prosecuted as an ADA as long as it was appropriate, and those who appeared before him.
When he was District Attorney, Judge Scott Horned hired Bjerke as an Assistant District Attorney in 1989.
