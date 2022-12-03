La Crosse County Clerk: audit offers transparency

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As La Crosse County wrapped up its audit of the November election this week, County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer got the restults she expected - no discrepancies.
After every electioin, the county performs an audit to check the accuracy of the voting machines used.
Dankmeyer said they have never seen a machine be wrong and human errors are more likely.
Thursday's audit showed no discrepancies and the results were accurate.
While she expected the outcome, Dankmeyer said the audit is important because it shows transparency for election results.
"If people showed up to the recount they could see with the hand count that everything matched up," Dankmeyer said. "Today (Thursday) we are here to prove to you that these machines are accurate and they count the way they are supposed to.
The audit is mandated by state law but is likely more important now than ever before, as ABC News reports that confidence in elections has faded in recente years.
Political Analyst Tim Dale said talking about election integrity more and receiving more information may lead to the public not perceiving it as an emergency issue.
"To realize that elections are run at the local level by the people and the clerks office and people who are at the precincts and how many safe guards there are and so many levels of the process I think as people get more information about it I do think this issue will fade," Dale said.
Dale also added that political candidates that raise election fraud as an argument for losing an election keeps the questioning of election integrity in the public eye.