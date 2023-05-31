La Crosse County county hosts exercise to learn more about a victim's rights law

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A mapping exercise took place Wednesday, as several agencies worked together to help victims of crime better access their rights.
Marsy's Law for Wisconsin partnered with the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a Marsy's Law exercise.
This law works to give victims and their families constitutional protections and equal rights. In Wisconsin, the law was ratified during the 2020 spring election.
On Wednesday the agencies worked with stakeholders in the criminal justice system and victim rights organizations to literally map the journey of a victim through the criminal justice system from start to finish.
"There are so many people working everyday to make sure that in case if they happen to find themselves become a victim of crime or someone they love becomes a victim of crime," Marsy's Law for Wisconsin State Director Nela Kalpic said. "There are so many resources and so many people in their corner and they're not alone."
At Wednesday's exercise, attendees looked at how the rights are provided to victims under the law and how it impacts the criminal justice system.
The hope is to identify the positives and learn what can be improved.