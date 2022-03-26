La Crosse County Dems Open New HQ

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – .
Located near the Village Shopping Center at 2128 State Road, the rented office space will serve as a gathering place for the party and a place to support the party’s candidates in a variety of ways, said State Rep. Jill Billings, who represents Wisconsin’s 95th Assembly District.
“I think this is a really nice office. It’s handicapped accessible and it really fits the bill for what we need to do hitting the ground running as we look forward to campaigns,” Billings said.
Hoping to draw as much attention as possible, party leaders wanted to find a location that would be visible and accessible to attract more interest and more volunteers.
The headquarters provide plenty of space for volunteers who want to help support candidates by making phone calls, helping to prepare and distribute campaign literature and a place for the public to drop in to get more information on the party and its candidates, Billing said.
Throughout the day Saturday, party officials and candidates spoke about the issues facing the area. That included Deb McGrath, who is vying to be the party’s candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Ron Kind.
McGrath said she’s confident the facility will provide the extra bit of energy the party needs in the La Crosse area. What’s more, she said, it will be a place to bring people back together.
“It’s a place to learn how to reach out to other people. How to resolve the divisiveness in communities and in our families,” McGrath said. “We have to get back together where we can talk about the issues and make change together.”