La Crosse County donates Mindoro Park, cash to township

MINDORO, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County has signed over ownership of Mindoro Park to the Town of Farmington.
At a ceremony on Friday, the county made the transfer of the property plus made a presentation of a $75,000 check to the township to help with the transition and for improvements to the park.
The park currently includes a baseball diamond and wooded nature trails. Planned improvements include a second diamond, new trail, and partnering with the Melrose-Mindoro School District to host cross-country and other events at the park.
In a statement announcing the transfer, La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said it made sense to have local control of the park. “We are really looking forward to seeing what you do with the park. This gathering here today is a testament to community and citizen engagement.”
The 117 acre park is located on County Road D just outside Mindoro. It was created in the early 1970s by the county, township, and Mindoro Lions Club.