La Crosse County elections canvassed and certified

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - All of the elections on La Crosse County ballots last week have been counted and are now certified.
Monday saw them be canvassed by members of the La Crosse County Clerk's office, making all of the races official. All numbers that could be found on their website were considered unofficial.
A few rehabilitated ballots were added during the canvassing and it was announced that nine reporting units will be audited. That process is expected to take two days and every ballot involved will be counted by hand twice.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says that any issues will be taken seriously to ensure a fair election.
"What we're doing right now is we're checking to make sure everything matches up," Dankmeyer said. "If there's more people in the poll book than ballots cast, we want to know why. More ballots cast than people in the poll book, we're going to reconcile that and find out why as well. Anybody that wants to say that the election wasn't fair. That it was rigged, anything, should be sitting here today watching the canvass results to know that everything was fair."
Once the elections were certified, it also allowed for any candidates to request a recount. Only races decided by less than 1-percent can go to a recount.
The only one eligible for a recount is the La Crosse County Sheriff's race, where John Siegel defeated Fritz Leinfelder by 175 votes. More than 54,000 were cast. Both candidates are still reserving comment at this time.
Should Leinfelder opt for a recount, his campaign would be responsible for funding it. A full county recount is likely to exceed $15,000 in fees and could last up to five days, according to Dankmeyer.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to request a recount.