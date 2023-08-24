 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

La Crosse County has two highway projects starting August 28

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Highway Department has two road projects starting on Monday, August 28. 

The first is on County BW in the Town of Campbell, also known as Goddard Street. It involves a sewer rehabilitation project between Caroline and Bainbridge streets. 

The project is expected to take approximately two weeks. 

There is a detour off of Bainbridge street that runs from Dorn to La Crescent Street to get around the work zone. 

The other project is concrete repair on Highway 16 near the County Landfill. 

It is happening west of the lights by the Landfill Road intersection in Onalaska.

Crews are repairing bucked concrete.

No timetable was given for completion of the repairs. 

