La Crosse County has two highway projects starting August 28

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Highway Department has two road projects starting on Monday, August 28.
The first is on County BW in the Town of Campbell, also known as Goddard Street. It involves a sewer rehabilitation project between Caroline and Bainbridge streets.
The project is expected to take approximately two weeks.
There is a detour off of Bainbridge street that runs from Dorn to La Crescent Street to get around the work zone.
The other project is concrete repair on Highway 16 near the County Landfill.
It is happening west of the lights by the Landfill Road intersection in Onalaska.
Crews are repairing bucked concrete.
No timetable was given for completion of the repairs.