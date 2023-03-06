La Crosse County Health Department holds walk in COVID booster clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To help raise the number of people with COVID-19 boosters in the area, the La Crosse County Health Department offered the shot to any walk-ins at the English Lutheran Church Monday afternoon.
Anyone could come in and receive a Pfizer dose without an appointment or signing up in advance.
The department says 66.9% of county residents are vaccinated and 25.6% have received a booster. The county is also in a "low risk" designation after spending the last two weeks in the "medium risk" range.
Department officials say that the virus is ever present.
"COVID-19 vaccine boosters came out last fall and most people had gotten their boosters at that time," Bridget Cardinali said. "But there's reasons that they might have delayed that and haven't gotten their boosters yet or even started their primary series. It's important to know that it's still out there. COVID is still in our community. It's important to protect yourself."
A group of protesters was outside the church holding signs claiming the vaccine is dangerous. They did not wish to speak with News 19, but said they feel others who share their anti-vaccine stance are afraid to speak their minds on the topic.
The next such clinic will be on March 20 at the REACH Center from noon until 2 p.m.