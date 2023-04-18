La Crosse County Judge Todd Bjerke retiring in July

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers' office said on Tuesday afternoon that he is looking to fill a judicial vacancy in La Crosse County.
According to the governor's office, Branch 3 Judge Todd Bjerke is retiring effective July 31.
Bjerke was first elected to the bench when Judge Dennis Montabon retired. Bjerke defeated Roger LeGrand in 2007 to win the Branch 3 race. In subsequent elections in 2013 and 2019, Bjerke ran unopposed.
One of the recent high-profile cases presided over by Bjerke involved Todd Kendhammer of West Salem who was convicted of killing his wife.
Before becoming a judge, Bjerke was an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County from 1989-2007.
To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Mon., May 15, 2023. Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.