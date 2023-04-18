 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse County Judge Todd Bjerke retiring in July

  • Updated
  • 0
BJERKE 2.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers' office said on Tuesday afternoon that he is looking to fill a judicial vacancy in La Crosse County. 

BJERKE 1.jpg

According to the governor's office, Branch 3 Judge Todd Bjerke is retiring effective July 31.

Bjerke was first elected to the bench when Judge Dennis Montabon retired. Bjerke defeated Roger LeGrand in 2007 to win the Branch 3 race. In subsequent elections in 2013 and 2019, Bjerke ran unopposed. 

One of the recent high-profile cases presided over by Bjerke involved Todd Kendhammer of West Salem who was convicted of killing his wife.

Kendhammer sentencing

2018 photo of the sentencing of Todd Kendhammer, who was convicted of killing his wife. 

Before becoming a judge, Bjerke was an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County from 1989-2007. 

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Mon., May 15, 2023. Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

