La Crosse County Judge Todd Bjerke retiring in July

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo Sports Complex. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&