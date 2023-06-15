La Crosse County launches survey to assess workforce needs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is taking a significant step towards better understanding the workforce needs of local businesses.
In an effort to foster collaboration and ensure a thriving economy, the county has announced the launch of a comprehensive survey designed to assess the current and future needs of employers in the area.
The survey has been sent out electronically to businesses throughout the Tri-State area. It covers a wide range of topics seeking to gather information on existing job vacancies, anticipated hiring needs, specific skills required as well as any obstacles encountered during the recruitment process.
The responses received will allow the county to identify key areas where they can provide assistance and implement targeted solutions.
"This is really important for businesses to take seriously and take the survey. We have a tremendous amount of resources and community partners here in the area that are looking for ways to assist in this significant issue, but it's difficult to do that when we don't have the information we need.", says Sam Bachmeier, community development specialist with La Crosse County.
Organizations involved in the survey include:
- Western Technical College
- The Seven Rivers Alliance
- The Wester Wisconsin Workforce Development Board
- The La Crosse Area Development Corporation
- The Upper Mississippi Manufacturing Alliance
- The Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission
For more information on the survey you can go to the survey on LaCrosseCounty.Org.