La Crosse County Library branches offering program on avoiding scams

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three branches of the La Crosse County Library system are offering a free program that aims to educate people about avoiding scams and frauds.
The county library is teaming up with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection to bring the program to the La Crosse area.
The program "Common Scams and Frauds" is Thursday, June 1 at the Onalaska, West Salem, and Holmen public libraries.
Presented by Jeff Kersten, an agency liaison from the state's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, the program covers common types of scams, the warning signs of scams, and what to do if you or someone you know is a victim of a scam or fraud.
Kersten's presentation also goes over ways to safeguard personal information.
No registration is required.
The program is at 9:15 a.m. in Onalaska, 11:15 a.m. in West Salem, and 1:15 p.m. in Holmen.