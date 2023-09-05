La Crosse County looking to fill District 5 board vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the La Crosse County Board.
Supervisor Grant Mathu has resigned from the board. He had served on the board since the spring 2020.
People interested in replacing Mathu who live in District 5 or plan to move into the district prior to being sworn in can apply for the position.
District 5 covers primarily the UW-La Crosse campus. It is bordered in part by a portion of West Avenue, La Crosse Street, and Campbell Road.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County
Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse, WI 54601 or email
gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023.
During the week of September 25, the county will hold interviews with qualified applicants.
The County Board Chair's recommendation goes before the full board at it's policy planning meeting on October 9. If approved, the new board member would be sworn in and begin their duties at the same meeting.