Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees
are expected this afternoon.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

La Crosse County looking to fill District 5 board vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the La Crosse County Board. 

Supervisor Grant Mathu has resigned from the board. He had served on the board since the spring 2020.

People interested in replacing Mathu who live in District 5 or plan to move into the district prior to being sworn in can apply for the position. 

District 5 covers primarily the UW-La Crosse campus. It is bordered in part by a portion of West Avenue, La Crosse Street, and Campbell Road. 

Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County

Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse, WI 54601 or email

gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023.

During the week of September 25, the county will hold interviews with qualified applicants.

The County Board Chair's recommendation goes before the full board at it's policy planning meeting on October 9. If approved, the new board member would be sworn in and begin their duties at the same meeting. 

