La Crosse County Medical Examiner expects overdose spikes for summer months

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Chief Medical Examiner for La Crosse County Beth Lubinski said during warmer weather people tend to travel more, and that trend is similar for drug trafficking.

Lubinski said overdose deaths typically come from methamphetamines and fentanyl.

"La Crosse is right in-between the cities in Minneapolis and Chicago," Lubinski said. "We believe they are coming from the Chicago and Milwaukee areas up to the cities."

Sergeant Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department said they received over 100 overdose calls between January and May.

"Our officer safety is key. We want to make sure our officers are going to be O.K., because again they don't know what they are going into," Pataska said. "Every officer does carry Narcan so they can assist."

Narcan can be administered to those that are experiencing an opioid overdose.

Patients are directed towards area hospitals for medical treatments and resource centers to help fight drug addiction.

Narcan is available at the La Cross County Health Department.

