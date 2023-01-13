La Crosse County Medical Examiners Office sees an increase in overdose investigations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In a news release, La Crosse County Medical Examiner Elizabeth Lubinski announced there have been an "alarming" number of overdose investigations since the beginning of the year.
The release stated that the county's medical examiner's office has looked into five potential overdoses since January 1.
Lubinski said they're not sure what the mixture of drugs is, due to additional testing and toxicology that needs to be done but it's likely fentanyl was involved.
The office urges anyone with loved ones struggling with addiction to have Narcan available and to have fentanyl test strips on hand, to help prevent overdoses.
