BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

La Crosse County offering child care grants to new and existing providers

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse County flag.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is offering grants up to $25,000 to help increase the quality and availability of child care in the county. 

The program, though federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), can provide up to $500,000 in grants. 

The La Crosse County Board approved the program last week. 

The application process begins August 28 and closes on September 29 at 5 p.m.

Current providers can apply along with those looking to start a child care business.

The money could be used for such things as learning materials, landscaping, office equipment, food preparation, liability insurance, or training expenses. 

The county is offering a drop-in clinic on the program on Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to those with questions about the program. 

Once all the applications are received, the La Crosse County Economic Development Fund Board makes the final decision on who receives funds. If the amount of requests exceed the $500,000 in the program, preference would be given to existing and new providers in rural parts of the county according to the news release. 

Those receiving the grants would be notified by October 6. 

An application form for the grant program can be found by clicking here. Questions can also be sent to Sam Bachmeier, Community Development Specialist, at sbachmeier@lacrossecounty.org, or Charlotte Peters, Community Development Extension Educator, at ckpeters2@wisc.edu

