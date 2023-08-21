La Crosse County offering child care grants to new and existing providers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is offering grants up to $25,000 to help increase the quality and availability of child care in the county.
The program, though federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), can provide up to $500,000 in grants.
The La Crosse County Board approved the program last week.
The application process begins August 28 and closes on September 29 at 5 p.m.
Current providers can apply along with those looking to start a child care business.
The money could be used for such things as learning materials, landscaping, office equipment, food preparation, liability insurance, or training expenses.
The county is offering a drop-in clinic on the program on Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to those with questions about the program.
Once all the applications are received, the La Crosse County Economic Development Fund Board makes the final decision on who receives funds. If the amount of requests exceed the $500,000 in the program, preference would be given to existing and new providers in rural parts of the county according to the news release.
Those receiving the grants would be notified by October 6.
An application form for the grant program can be found by clicking here. Questions can also be sent to Sam Bachmeier, Community Development Specialist, at sbachmeier@lacrossecounty.org, or Charlotte Peters, Community Development Extension Educator, at ckpeters2@wisc.edu.