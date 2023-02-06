La Crosse County offering grant to land developers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the housing market fluctuates, La Crosse County hopes to add new projects to the area.
The Acquisition and Demolition Grant, which started in 2016, allows for developers to be compensated for projects on specific areas of land that the county designates as being dilapidated. The project was expanded in 2022 to include several properties in the county. Before that, only three neighborhoods in the city of La Crosse were eligible for the grant.
A total of $50,000 would be given for single family homes and $100,000 would be given for multi-family housing projects. The money is designed to be used for the purchasing of land and the demolition of structures on it, not for construction after being acquired.
Community Development Specialist Sam Bachmeier says the county's intentions are clear.
"The ultimate goal is to replenish the existing housing stock in La Crosse County," Bachmeier said. "Recognizing that finding land for new housing developments is getting tougher. We have a plethora of housing opportunities in La Crosse County, but much of it is dilapidated. It's not fit for residential living."
Bachmeier added that two grants were given out last year.