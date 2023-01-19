La Crosse County plow drivers battle last night's storm

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday night's snowfall brought around 4-6 inches of snow making it a busy Thursday for La Crosse County plow drivers.
The department released 26 drivers to clear the roads around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Joe Langeberg said the county coordinates with the National Weather Service becase he said preparation for a winter storm is key.
"At the end of yesterday, before three o'clock, the guys knew they had to come in, load their truck, make sure they are fueled up so when it started they can get to work right away," Langeberg said.
La Crosse County covers a total of 157 miles of state highway and 282 miles of county roads according to Langeberg.
The county used 500 tons of salt and sand, including 50,000 gallons of brine.
Langeberg would like to remind those to take extra time to get to a destination if a winter storm is predicted. And to be mindful of plow drivers on the roads providing space.