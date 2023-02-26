La Crosse County seasonal weight restrictions start March 6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is imposing seasonal weight restrictions on county trunk highways beginning March 6.
County Highway Commissioner Joe Langeberg said that crews start posting signs that morning at 7 a.m. The signs will be placed at various intersections letting the public know about the restrictions.
The weight restrictions become effective as soon as the signs are in place according to the department.
For two axle vehicles, the maximum gross weight is 8 tons or 16,000 pounds.
For three or more axles (straight truck), the maximum is 13 tons or 26,000 pounds.
For combination vehicles (tractor and trailer), the maximum is 18 tons or 36,000 pounds.
A statement from the highway department said that if melting snow or rain causes thawing at an unexpected rate, the restrictions may go into effect sooner.
The statement said that the weight restrictions are for county trunk roads only. Restrictions on any state, city, village, or town road is taken care of by those entities.
A map of the restricted roads can be found on the La Crosse County Highway Department website.
The statement said that the weight restrictions are in place until highways have regained their strength and the frost has dissiapated. They'll post notices when the restrictions are removed.