La Crosse County set to perform General Election Audit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Thursday morning, La Crosse County is set to perform a General Election Audit.
By Wisconsin law it is required that voting systems used after each General Election be audited to determine the accuracy of the machines.
Since the election the ballots have been secured in ballot bags, the County will proceed to audit four contests by hand counting each ballot and comparing them to the machines count.
La Crosse City Clerk Nikki Elsen said those helping assess the votes will be former election workers including election inspectors. "For each contest you basically sort them by candidate and then you hand count them. You hand tally and hand count them and you're comparing your hand tallies to the machines total take to verify the accuracy of the machine."
Audit material will be sent to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for review. Any differences would be investigated by the state's Election Commission.