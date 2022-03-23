 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf announces his retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
sheriff Jeff wolf at meeting.jpg

Sheriff Jeff Wolf at meeting-March 22, 2022.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said he's not running for sheriff again.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Wolf said he's filed notice with the La Crosse County Clerk of non-candidacy and won't seek re-election in next November's general election. 

He said he'll retire on January 2, 2023. 

The statement said that after 34 years, he's "decided to retire and pursue other interests and opportunities. Being Sheriff of this great county is truly a privilege and an honor."

He went on to thank those who have supported him in the past including his wife Kelly, family, friends, employees, county board members, and the citizens of the county.

Download PDF wolf retirement.pdf

Tags

Recommended for you