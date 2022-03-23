La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf announces his retirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said he's not running for sheriff again.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Wolf said he's filed notice with the La Crosse County Clerk of non-candidacy and won't seek re-election in next November's general election.
He said he'll retire on January 2, 2023.
The statement said that after 34 years, he's "decided to retire and pursue other interests and opportunities. Being Sheriff of this great county is truly a privilege and an honor."
He went on to thank those who have supported him in the past including his wife Kelly, family, friends, employees, county board members, and the citizens of the county.