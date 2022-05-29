La Crosse County Sheriff's Boat Patrol out during Memorial Day weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff Boat Patrol was out Sunday monitoring Memorial Day weekend traffic on the Mississippi River.
As people celebrate the holiday, an increased amount of boats are under their watch. Something Deputy Sheriff Peter Sloan says both the pandemic and local business plays a part in.
“Obviously the river has a big impact on La Crosse," Sloan said. "We just want to encourage everyone to be safe. There’s a lot that can go on out here with pleasure vessels and commercial traffic. I think with COVID, a lot of people have purchased boats or are new to boating and have an opportunity to enjoy the water. There’s obviously more traffic out here. We just want to make sure they’re safe.”
The department says that no citations have been issued, but they have given a handful of warnings for smaller violations ranging from registration issues to life jacket requirements, something Deputy Cody Ratkovich says is a major safety device. The Wisconsin DNR says that nearly 80% of boating fatalities come from drowning.
“Not necessarily everyone has to wear their life jacket at all times," Ratkovich said. "They need to have them on the boat readily accessible. When we stop a big pontoon that has a lot of people, we’ll have everybody pull out their life jacket and make sure everybody has one on. Make sure the buckles are in working order.”
The Sheriff's office has three boats in it's arsenal. The La Crosse Police Department has one of their own. Both departments say that they usually go out on weekends to make sure all laws and safety rules are followed.