La Crosse County Sheriff's Department offers winter driving tips

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In conjunction with Wisconsin's Winter Weather Awareness Week, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is reminding people to drive cautiously in winter weather.
According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin sees on average three to six winter storms during the season.
As the area is seeing colder weather and more snow, it's important to remember to move over for emergency vehicles and accidents but also to drive slower.
"Once there's snow on the roadway, you're going to want to reduce your speed and you're going to want to extend your following distance," La Crosse County Sheriff's Department Deputy Cody Bernhardt said. "You have to allow yourself to see an emergency in front of you and to break for it - all of those distances are going to take more time."
In the case of an emergency, it's helpful to have a winter kit in the vehicle.
Bernhardt advises people to keep blankets, phone chargers and emergency flares in the vehicle in case of an accident or emergency while traveling. As well as extra winter clothing, which includes jackets, boots, hats and mittens.
