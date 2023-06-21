La Crosse County Sheriff's Office investigating partial remains found in Mississippi

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the partial remains of a man found in the Mississippi River south of La Crosse on Tuesday.
La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said in a statement that around 12:20 p.m., La Crosse Police got a report of a possible body in a slough about a half-mile south of the city.
Police, the sheriff's office, La Crosse County Dive Rescue, and the Medical Examiner's Office recovered the remains.
According to the sheriff, the remains had been in the river for some time and had calcified. Most of the clothing had disintegrated. The statement said that the condition of the body indicated that it may have passed through a lock and dam from an area upriver.
The remains were taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for an autopsy and to gather DNA samples.
The sheriff's office sent alerts to law enforcement agencies in both Minnesota and Wisconsin to help identify the body.
They're hopeful that what they said was a distinctive piece of jewelry was found on the individual and that it may help identify the person.