 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

La Crosse County Sheriff's Office investigating partial remains found in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse county sheriff-squad side .jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the partial remains of a man found in the Mississippi River south of La Crosse on Tuesday. 

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said in a statement that around 12:20 p.m., La Crosse Police got a report of a possible body in a slough about a half-mile south of the city. 

Police, the sheriff's office, La Crosse County Dive Rescue, and the Medical Examiner's Office recovered the remains.

According to the sheriff, the remains had been in the river for some time and had calcified. Most of the clothing had disintegrated. The statement said that the condition of the body indicated that it may have passed through a lock and dam from an area upriver. 

The remains were taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for an autopsy and to gather DNA samples. 

The sheriff's office sent alerts to law enforcement agencies in both Minnesota and Wisconsin to help identify the body. 

They're hopeful that what they said was a distinctive piece of jewelry was found on the individual and that it may help identify the person.