La Crosse County Sheriff's Office takes a proactive approach to mental well-being

The La Crosse County Sheriff Department to provide mental health services for their staff.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The investigation into the suicide of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer found that stresses related to work and health were in his life weeks before his death.

A constant issue for law enforcement, addressing mental health has been a priority for La Crosse County Sheriff's Department.

In 2018, the department created a Peer Organized Support Team (P.O.S.T.) to give a structured approach for staff to build resiliency and resistance to stress.

The program provides an outlet for deputies during times of grief, stress or other personal challenges to communicate openly with other colleagues. It also provides a space to debrief critical incidents they may have experienced.

Patrol Captain of the La Crosse Sheriff's Department Marte Peterson said deputies may experience a critical incident every day.

"We're just normal people that are dealing with this high stress and critical situations frequently," Peterson said. "I think it's important to have those avenues of trust where you can talk to fellow co-workers or professionals to make sure and understand that it's okay to feel whatever it is you're feeling.

The department also brings in a clinical psychologist to hold a yearly training session that promotes mental well-being for staff.

Peterson added that La Crosse County practices crisis intervention to educate and provide resources about mental illness along with other local law enforcement agencies.

