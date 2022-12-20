 Skip to main content
...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday
night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop
Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday
night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life-
threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard
conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River
Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected
Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero
Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

La Crosse County snowmobile trails remain closed

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Snowmobile trails in La Crosse County remain closed despite the recent cold and snowy weather.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Matthew Groppi said driving on closed trails could result in a fine.

Snowmobile

President of the Coulee Comet Snowmobile club Brent Zillmer said the trails still need more snow and are currently being packed.

"The trails are all maintained by volunteers and the land is all owned by private land owners," Zillmer said. "We try to protect there property if people are riding where they are not supposed to damage can occur and then we lose the trail."

Before trails open, Groppi said riders must check off a few qualifications before their cruise. 

Trees

"Snowmobiles have to be registered and they have to have a current registration for the snowmobile. They also have to have a current trail pass that's displayed on the snowmobile," Groppi said.

Those born after January 1st, 1985 are also required to have a Snowmobile Safety Certificate.

To view the status of La Crosse County Snowmobile Trails click here.

More information about registration and trail passes can be found on the DNR Website.

