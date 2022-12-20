La Crosse County snowmobile trails remain closed

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Snowmobile trails in La Crosse County remain closed despite the recent cold and snowy weather.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Matthew Groppi said driving on closed trails could result in a fine.
President of the Coulee Comet Snowmobile club Brent Zillmer said the trails still need more snow and are currently being packed.
"The trails are all maintained by volunteers and the land is all owned by private land owners," Zillmer said. "We try to protect there property if people are riding where they are not supposed to damage can occur and then we lose the trail."
Before trails open, Groppi said riders must check off a few qualifications before their cruise.
"Snowmobiles have to be registered and they have to have a current registration for the snowmobile. They also have to have a current trail pass that's displayed on the snowmobile," Groppi said.
Those born after January 1st, 1985 are also required to have a Snowmobile Safety Certificate.
To view the status of La Crosse County Snowmobile Trails click here.
More information about registration and trail passes can be found on the DNR Website.