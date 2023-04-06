 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse County taking applications to fill Dist.1 board vacancy

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse County flag.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board is looking for a qualified person to fill a vacancy on the board. 

Pelli Lee, who began on the board in February to replace a another supervisor who resigned, has now resigned from the board as well. 

Board Chair Monica Kruse said that with Lee's resignation, there's a need to find a new person to represent District 1. 

Parts of the northside of La Crosse and a portion of French Island in the Town of Campbell make up the district.

People who live or are planning to live in the district (click here for a map), can apply to replace Lee. Applicants need to be 18 or older to serve. 

Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse, Wis., 54601 or email gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023. 

According to a release from the county, the board chair's recommendation is expected to come before the full board at its May 8 meeting. If approved, the newly appointed supervisor is expected to be sworn in and take office at that meeting. 

