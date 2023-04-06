La Crosse County taking applications to fill Dist.1 board vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board is looking for a qualified person to fill a vacancy on the board.
Pelli Lee, who began on the board in February to replace a another supervisor who resigned, has now resigned from the board as well.
Board Chair Monica Kruse said that with Lee's resignation, there's a need to find a new person to represent District 1.
Parts of the northside of La Crosse and a portion of French Island in the Town of Campbell make up the district.
People who live or are planning to live in the district (click here for a map), can apply to replace Lee. Applicants need to be 18 or older to serve.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse, Wis., 54601 or email gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023.
According to a release from the county, the board chair's recommendation is expected to come before the full board at its May 8 meeting. If approved, the newly appointed supervisor is expected to be sworn in and take office at that meeting.