La Crosse County taking applications to fill Dist. 21 vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board is looking for a qualified person to fill a vacancy on the board.
La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said that with the resignation of Supervisor Joe Konradt, there's a need to find a new person to represent District 1.
People who live or are planning to live in the district (click here for a map), can apply to replace Konradt. Applicants need to be 18 or older to serve.
The district includes parts of the northside of La Crosse and a portion of French Island in the Town of Campbell.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse, Wis., 54601 or email gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023.
According to the release from Kruse, interviews with candidates happens the week of January 30. The County Board Chair's recommendation goes to the full County Board at its February 6 meeting. If approved, the newly appointed supervisor is expected to be sworn in and take office at that meeting.
The board is also working on filling an open seat in District 28.