La Crosse County task force looking into ATV/UTV Ordinances

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse county task force is looking into the ordinances regarding the use of county roads for ATV and UTV traffic.
On Tuesday they were reviewing public input and crafting possible changes to the current ordinances.
"We have had a survey, so we have already done a public survey in the last three or four public works meetings. We have had lots of public comments and so we have all those notes from public comments." said task force co-chair Pam Viner.
No decisions were made, but they will meet again on July 26 where they plan on making a recommendation to the public works and infrastructure committee.
A number of roads throughout the county are open to ATV/UTV traffic.
