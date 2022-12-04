La Crosse County to offer free calls for inmates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Families of inmates will soon get a financial burden taken away.
The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two budget changes in November that will allow for the incarcerated to speak with their families for free. Previously, it cost families $.21 every minute to talk, with $.14 of that going to the County as a commission. The remaining $.07 going to Securus, the company that provides call monitoring services as security.
The first budget change removes the County's commission. The second provides $75,000 in funding to help provide free calls to inmates. Part of that money is for the agreement with Securus while the rest is to cover the company's commission.
The changes allow for every inmate to speak on the phone for up to 30 minutes a day. La Crosse County is the first in Wisconsin to offer free calls for inmates.
County Supervisor Dillon Mader says the issue hit close to home for many on the board.
“We heard people who were affected on a personal level, including some of the board supervisors themselves," Mader said. "We also heard from professionals in the community who are seeking to connect with people on the inside. Everybody is telling us that connection is important for many reasons. Not only lowering stress and anxiety for people who are at in many cases the lowest of the lows in their life courses, but it’s also important for re-entry and planning.”
Helping the inmates is a major point of emphasis with the plan. Dean Ciokiewicz with Next Chapter La Crosse, a group that works closely with the incarcerated, says it will mean the world to the inmates.
“Communication and timing is very crucial to saving lives," Ciokiewicz said. "It’s going to keep them more focused on the case that they’ve got. It may have positive repercussions that we’ll never measure. The ability to connect with people on the outside or outside services like ours gives a person a chance. Being in jail is one thing but not being able to communicate is almost inhumane.”
“If you do the math, the La Crosse County Jail will be spending about $200 a day on this policy," Mader said. "I think that even one person has a better re-entry and they make it on the outside when they otherwise wouldn’t make it on the outside, this policy will pay for itself. It’s an investment in our community. It’s an investment in the people that we have here in La Crosse County.”
The plan had the support of Sheriff Jeff Wolf. Sheriff-Elect John Siegel will have a say on how the plan is implemented. One example being instead of 30 minutes a day, inmates may be limited to two hours a week if Siegel chooses.
Mader says the revenue from commissions this year will be around $7,500 and mostly goes towards general funding. That means inmates will spend more than 50,000 minutes on the phone in 2022. Wolf said that amount of money is negligible, paving the way for the budget change. Mader said the County does not expect to use all of the $75,000 set aside for the plan. Ciokiewicz said it is a smart use of taxpayer money.
La Crosse County Jail inmates also have access to mental health and GED services, spirituality lessons and a recreational area.