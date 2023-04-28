La Crosse County using 2-1-1 for flood disaster assistance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is asking residents to use the 2-1-1 phone number to start the process of getting assistance for people affected by flooding.
The county said people could either call that number or go to the 211 WI website to report damage there.
According to La Crosse County Sheriff's Emergency Management Coordinator Tracy Hameau, the first step is to gather information on the damage to give officials a better idea of the extent of the damage to a home or business.
"By understanding the amount of damage, we can start the process to potentially get additional help to the people affected, said Hameau in a statement.
She said that by calling 2-1-1, it can start the process of getting assistance but does not guarantee it. She called it a crucial first step in eligibility for disaster assistance.
Hameau also stated that people still need to call 2-1-1 to report flood damage event if previous flood damage has been reported.