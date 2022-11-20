La Crosse Curling Club talks trip to Nationals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One area team is being praised following their participation at a major tournament.
The La Crosse Curling Club competed in the Arena Curling National Championships earlier this month, one of only 11 men's teams to do so. The event was held November 3-6 in Eveleth, Minnesota.
The club has four athletes. Those are James Duffrin, Ryan Brown, Brian Bessert and Andy Geiger. Their coach is Robert Richardson.
Despite an 0-5 record in their matches, the players are grateful to represent the Badger State.
“It was a really good honor," Bessert said. "We were super happy to be able to go and represent both Wisconsin and our club. Just to be there against national competition there’s only 40-50 men there competing in the men’s division. It was just a real honor and we were happy to be there regardless of the record.”
“It was exhilarating," Geiger said. "It was so much fun. It brings you into your element really nicely. There was a lot of pressure, but it was just getting around that pressure that made it a lot of fun.”
2022 was the first time the club competed at Nationals since before the pandemic. They are also the only men's arena team in Wisconsin.