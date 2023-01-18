La Crosse declares snow emergency; Alternate side parking rules in effect

 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very
late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then
continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and
afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between
1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with
a glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has declared a snow emergency. Alternate side parking rules are going into effect in the city. 

The city said that the snow emergency begins at 6 p.m. The 48-hour emergency expires on Friday at 6 p.m. but may be extended or canceled as needed. 

This means that vehicle owners have between 6 p.m. and midnight to move their vehicles to the correct side of the street for the duration of the snow emergency. 

Enforcement happens after midnight and goes for the next 48 hours. 

What this means is that vehicles need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even side on even-numbered days.

Failure to repark a vehicle may result in having it towed according to the city. 

The first ticket issued by the city on a vehicle that's violated the ordinance won't have any fine attached to it within a calendar year. Second and subsequent violations within a calendar year bring a $15 fine. If not paid within ten days, it goes up to $30. If not paid after 60 days, the fine doubles to $60. 

The city is offering a free text alerts system to notify people when there is a snow emergency. You can sign up by clicking here. 

Residents can also get information on the alerts by email. Sign up here. 

The city is also alerting residents of the snow emergency on the city's website, their social media page, and the social media pages of the La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department. 

Local media including WXOW will notify people when there is an alert from the city. 

