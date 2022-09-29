La Crosse Distilling signs deal with Green Bay Packers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse area Packers fans can get a taste of home when they take a trip over to Lambeau Field to watch a game.
La Crosse Distilling Co. and the Green Bay Packers announced Thursday a three-year partnership. The deal includes serving the distillery's products at the stadium.
In a statement, Nick Weber, CEO and founder of the company states, “as a Wisconsin based company and a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers, this partnership signifies a deep sense of pride for me. Lambeau Field is a sports mecca, we are humbled and honored to make our spirits available to fans and visitors alike.”
“Their Wisconsin roots, high-quality products and commitment to
sustainability make them an ideal match for the Packers. We’re looking forward to serving their spirits at Lambeau Field,” said Craig Benzel, Packers VP of Sales and Business Development.
The distillery, located in downtown La Crosse, produces a number of different organic spirits from locally-sourced ingredients including Fieldnotes Vodka and Downtown Toodeloo Rock and Rye Whiskey.