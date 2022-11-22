La Crosse diversity leaders speak out against hate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs, leaders in La Crosse representing different communities are speaking out.
According to the FBI, hate related incidents rose close to 40% from 2015 to 2020. The latest numbers released showing there were 8,263 incidents reported. 88 came from Wisconsin.
After seeing the aftermath in Colorado Springs, Director of the UW-La Crosse Pride Center, Will Van Roosenbeek, said healing from these incidents is easier said than done.
"Somebody is being hurt almost all the time," Van Roosenbeek said. "In the news, we read about people being beaten. People being shot. Children being shot. It's harder and harder to heal because every time you see something like that, it brings up some of the fear and some of the grief that you have about your own community."
Religious leaders are also noticing a rise in discrimination as around 15% of hate incidents target people based on their faith.
Rabbi Brian Serle with the Congregation Sons of Abraham said that technology has allowed for hate to grow.
“Part of it is people on the Internet are able to express themselves without a soap box," Serle said. "You don’t have to go in public. You can be very private. Except that when you go on this machine, as many as three million people will listen to you in the morning. That’s one of the biggest concerns. We have to have free speech, but there also has to be a balance where people can offset that free speech with truth.”
Last month, anti-Semitic messages were found written in chalk on the campus of UW-La Crosse by the university's Republican Party organization. The chair resigned after the incident.
The largest bias targeted is race at around 60%. Tashyra Bernard of Hope Restores said coming together is the best way to stop hate from spreading.
“There’s not one person on this planet," Bernard said. "There are many of us. Which means that everything can’t go my way and everything can’t go your way. It’s about learning to find that harmony. We have to come together and we have to work as a unit. Once you make the exception that people are different, cultures are different, that then becomes a part of your picture and that’s a really beautiful thing.”
According to the United States Department of Justice, other targeted groups include gender identity, disability and gender.