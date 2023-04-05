La Crosse drug dealer sentenced to 14 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse drug dealer who had his own motorized pill press and more than $1 million in counterfeit drugs is sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

In U.S. District Court in Madison on Tuesday, Judge William Conley sentenced Jade Deeny, 26, to 172 months behind bars on charges of methamphetamine trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In June 2022, La Crosse Police had a confidential informant buy drugs from Deeny. During the drug deal, officers heard the two talking about an assault rifle and pistol.

Deeny was arrested when he left his home a short time later.

When police searched his home, they found firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a taser. They also discovered pounds of counterfeit prescription pills. A lease to a storage unit was found as well.

The unit turned up the pill press, and several hundred pounds of counterfeit drugs, more weapons, and USPS shipping boxes.

Eventually the investigation showed that Deeny shipped hundreds of packages to people in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

Following his release from prison, Deeny would go on extended supervision for eight years.