Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse drug dealer sentenced to 14 years in prison

  • Updated
Jade Deeny-Drugs.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse drug dealer who had his own motorized pill press and more than $1 million in counterfeit drugs is sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. 

In U.S. District Court in Madison on Tuesday, Judge William Conley sentenced Jade Deeny, 26, to 172 months behind bars on charges of methamphetamine trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Jade Deeny-Mug Shot.jpg

In June 2022, La Crosse Police had a confidential informant buy drugs from Deeny. During the drug deal, officers heard the two talking about an assault rifle and pistol. 

Deeny was arrested when he left his home a short time later. 

When police searched his home, they found firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a taser. They also discovered pounds of counterfeit prescription pills. A lease to a storage unit was found as well. 

The unit turned up the pill press, and several hundred pounds of counterfeit drugs, more weapons, and USPS shipping boxes. 

Eventually the investigation showed that Deeny shipped hundreds of packages to people in 46 states and Puerto Rico. 

Following his release from prison, Deeny would go on extended supervision for eight years. 