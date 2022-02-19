La Crosse family asks for the communities help for their daughter who suffers from a terminal brain disease

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Elsen family of La Crosse has reached out to the community to help their daughter who suffers from a terminal brain disease.
Cassidy Elsen was diagnosed with form of leukodystrophy called Vanishing White Matter at age 9.
In most cases, patients typically live five to seven years after diagnosis but Cassidy is still fighting the disease nine years later.
After being hospitalized in Madison for an infection, Cassidy's condition deteriorated quickly.
A 15-year-old girl that could once support her own weight, now needs help moving any part of her body.
"Things even change more rapidly than what was anticipated," Cassidy's mom and main caretaker Melissa Elsen said. "You always hope that things will always stay stable with knowing, unfortunately, the inevitable."
Changes to Cassidy's condition also caused changes to their home-life.
The Elsen's are looking to buy or build a more handicap accessible home that will provide a better quality of life, mentally and physically, for the whole family.
To donate and for more information visit givebutter.com/Cassidy