La Crosse FD rescues hiker who fell from bluff

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the La Crosse Fire Department had to rescue a person who fell approximately 40 feet while hiking by Grandad Bluff Friday evening. 

The incident happened at 8:42 p.m. according to Battalion Chief Greg Temp. 

Crews found the hiker below the observation area of the park, treated the person, then carried the patient down a steep hillside to one of the parking areas along Bliss Road. 

The hiker was then taken to a La Crosse hospital by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. No word was given on the person's condition. 