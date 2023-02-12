La Crosse Figure Skating Club readies for March performance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One upcoming performance looks to combine two things that often don't go together: ice skating and outer space.
The La Crosse Figure Skating Club will perform "Outer Space Invasion on Ice" March 3 at 7 p.m. and March 4 at 1 p.m. at the Green Island Ice Arena and shows off routines to songs relating to the final frontier.
The performers range in age from 4-18 and spend 16 weeks practicing. Each has two performances in the show.
Organizers say the experience of the skaters has led to noticeable growth.
"Some of the skaters are brand new to the program," Corry Marco said. "It actually grew a lot this year, which is super exciting. Some of them, this is their first time skating. Some of them have been skating for ten years. It's really fun to watch some of the skaters learn how to skate forward to backward. Now we have skaters that are doing doubles and axels."
The cost of admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students and seniors. Children six and under are free.