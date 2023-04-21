La Crosse Fire Chief comments on rising Mississippi River levels

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The National Weather Service has a flood warning in effect for the La Crosse area, as the Mississippi River is nearly at 15 feet.
The NWS expects the river stage to be at 16 feet next by Thursday.
La Crosse Fire Chief Jeff Schott said the department is in communication with city staff for preventative actions and dealing with troubleshooting pumps or problems with the levy along with working on possible solutions.
Schott recommends the public to stay updated on all alerts concerned with flooding.
"When the Mississippi River gets to that point where we are going to have to start talking about potentially moving people," Schott said. "If we do reach that level we should know that's coming. Monitor the news, monitor our social media outlets."
Schott added that people should stay away from points of access to any riverways.
