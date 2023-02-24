La Crosse Fire Department honors training chief on 29 years of service

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A long-time member of the La Crosse Fire Department is retiring today.
Division Chief of Training Todd Adams is leaving the department after 29 years of service to the city.
Adams began in the department in February 1994 as a firefighter recruit. Since then, he was a leader on the department's Urban Search and Rescue Team, member of the nationally recognized Extrication Team.
He's also spent time as a member of the HAZMAT and Water Rescue teams.
Adams was promoted to Division Chief of Training in July 2019.
A special celebration of his tenure on the deparment is set for Friday afternoon at Station 1 on 5th St.
Fire Chief Jeff Schott said of Adams, "Todd is a person you want on your team no matter what the challenge. He is an individual that has impacted this agency and community that no measurable standard can be applied. His presence and influence on the Training Bureau and his co-workers will be missed by all."