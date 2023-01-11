La Crosse Fire Department looks back on a busy 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Fire Department looks back at 2022 and how they plan to keep improving their performance in the new year.
The department responds to many calls types of calls throughout out the year. 75% of which are EMS calls according to Assistant Chief Jeff Murphy.
In all, the department had nearly 7,300 calls in 2022. That compares to just under 6,900 calls in 2021 according to that year's community report.
Murphy said the fire on 4th Street in downtown La Crosse in April 2022 was the most significant.
Murphy added that the department is constantly evolving by looking at outcomes of past fires so they can make adjustments to their training.
While the firefighters continue to exercise and train each day, in 2022 the department locked in a partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System to help take their physical fitness to the next level.
"What makes us great right now is we've got partnerships with Mayo Health where we are focusing on wellness and exercise and we're not just exercising more, we are actually having that evaluated," Murphy said.
Assessments collected by Mayo provides individualized testing for each firefighter to maximize performance levels and decrease the chance of injury.
The department also welcomed a new Fire Chief in August 2022. Jeffery Schott was sworn in during a ceremony in August as the department's 13th chief. He's spent his entire career with the La Crosse Fire Department.