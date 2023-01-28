La Crosse Fire Department receives hands on hazmat training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Fire Department Hazmat Team gained hands on training with the La Crosse City Brewing Company on Tuesday.
The department trained alongside the City Brewing Company's own hazmat team practicing two scenarios.
La Crosse Fire Department Hazmat Team Captain Blane Neher said they hope to start building relationships with other businesses that use refrigerants.
"We're trying to build that relationship with local business so we have better preparedness where we can actually respond in a safer manor and have that understanding with them," Neher said.
The Hazmat team has a total of 25 memers and respond to calls in 9 different counties.