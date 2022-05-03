La Crosse Fire Department responds to a fire in north La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse Fire Department responded to a basement fire on Prospect Street early Tuesday afternoon.
Along with the fire department, Tri-State Ambulance and La Crosse Police Department responded to the call around 11:15 a.m. at 1917 Prospect St.
According to La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Temp, no one was in the home when firefighters arrived and searched the home.
While they are currently still investigating the cause of the fire in the basement of the residence, Temp said that the department had a "fast, quick and effective response."