La Crosse Fire Department seeking out public input on its efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - At the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, the La Crosse Fire Department hosted focus groups designed to get feedback on their operations from the public's perspective.
Those in attendance, called stakeholders, brought up topics such as the public's use of department services, ways to improve technology, the ability to evolve in certain situations and more.
Department Paramedic Isaac Zurawski says that it's a welcome feeling to hear from those he serves.
“It’s always important for anyone in our position involved in public safety to listen to the community," Zurawski said. "It’s always important to remember that we are servants of our communities, the people that visit, those that live here. It’s important that we take that time to listen to them. To understand how they feel. I know how I feel about our department. It’s always good to know how the community feels.”
To aid in the discussions, the city contracted the firm Ethical Leaders in Action to lead the talks. President Chad Weinstein says that they will create a presentation for department leaders based on what he heard the people say.
“The stakeholders presented a very clear perspective," Weinstein said. "That the La Crosse Fire Department improves the vitality of this community by providing a high level of service. Highly professional. Highly skilled. Highly reliable. We also heard very clearly that there is some room for improvement as society faces the predictable challenges. Public safety has to respond to those challenges.”
The department will hold another focus group on Thursday.