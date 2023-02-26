La Crosse Fire Department trains church goers on AEDs and CPR

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following their Sunday service, more than a dozen Trinity Lutheran Church attendees got lessons on AED equipment and performing CPR.
Jim Hillcoat, EMS Coordinator for the La Crosse Fire Department, provided the training. He says the department teaches hundreds of civilians every year because it helps them do their jobs better.
“The truth is, the emergency service’s response, we are not as successful when the non-trained or general public doesn’t intervene," Hillcoat said. "When they have knowledge and they take action, especially in occurrences of sudden cardiac arrest, they perform CPR or they apply a defibrillator, our survival rates from that type of emergency go through the roof.”
Robert Gaunky was in the audience. He says that he received medical training in the military, but many things have changed since that time.
“I think mostly the technique as well as the tech," Gaunky said. "Twenty years ago when I was in service, we didn’t have AEDs. Those were nonexistent. The fact that we have them now helps."
Gaunky said the benefit of training as many people as possible will only pay dividends in the case of a medical emergency.
"I think it’s important for anyone in the community. I think it would make us a better community if there were more people trained to do so because then you have that many more people to look out for each other," Gaunky said.
Hillcoat says the LCFD wants to provide the training as much as possible. Any businesses or organizations can request a session by emailing fdinfo@cityoflacrosse.org or contacting the department by phone.
Since knowing how to use an AED is meaningless if a machine can't be found, Hillcoat urges people to use the PulsePoint app which helps helps keep track of how many AED machines are in the community and where they are located.