La Crosse Firefighter of the Year announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The La Crosse Fire Department announces their pick for this years' Firefighter of the Year Award.
Each year the La Crosse Fire Department selects an individual firefighter that reflects the department and the City of La Crosse in a positive way, on and off duty.
Nominations were sent to a committee consisting of the Department Chief and four other firefighters who reviewed and selected the winning candidate.
This year, Rescue 1 Operator Wade Flisram was selected to receive the honor.
"Part of what I do when I come to work is trying to make sure that I'm ready to do my best and help my crew and my teammates," Flisram explained. "And everybody on the department be their best so that we can make somebody's worst day a little bit better."
Wade's family and colleagues showed their support while he accepted the award Wednesday afternoon.