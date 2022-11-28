 Skip to main content
La Crosse firefighters get hands on practice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department is taking advantage of three buildings that the City acquired for redevelopment.

Using controlled burns, firefighters practiced real-life fire scenarios in three properties on South Avenue.

The La Crosse Fire Department took part in what they call the best training opportunity they have.

The crews have been training in them for the last couple of months. They will continue to keep using them for training until the buildings are torn down.

The buildings are along the corridor of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project now underway to create several roundabouts and improve traffic flow along South Avenue.

