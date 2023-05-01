La Crosse Firefighters take on the tower

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department spent Monday morning taking on their fire tower facility for intensive training.
The high intensity exercise is part of determining how each individual firefighter responds under the conditions.
"This is above and beyond a normal incident, but this gets us to push ourselves," said Captain Adam Markert. "We see how much we can do, so when we do the real thing, we're more comfortable in our abilities."
Helping on the research end was Mayo Clinic Health Systems sports medicine department. Their work included monitoring the oxygen use as well as data on how fatigue effects individuals.
"The best part is seeing how you did year to year," said Markert. "Whatever you've been doing physically throughout the year, fitness wise, you're seeing that improvement."