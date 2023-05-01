La Crosse Firefighters take on the tower

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Firefighters take on the tower

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department spent Monday morning taking on their fire tower facility for intensive training.

The high intensity exercise is part of determining how each individual firefighter responds under the conditions.

lax fire one

Various tasks during the training within the tower test what can happen in real life firefighting situations.

"This is above and beyond a normal incident, but this gets us to push ourselves," said Captain Adam Markert. "We see how much we can do, so when we do the real thing, we're more comfortable in our abilities."

Helping on the research end was Mayo Clinic Health Systems sports medicine department. Their work included monitoring the oxygen use as well as data on how fatigue effects individuals.

"The best part is seeing how you did year to year," said Markert. "Whatever you've been doing physically throughout the year, fitness wise, you're seeing that improvement."

Have a story idea? Let us know here