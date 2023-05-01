La Crosse Firefighters take on the tower

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston and Crawford Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and it will continue to slowly fall this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into Riverside Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 06/26/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&