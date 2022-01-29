La Crosse Flames honor alumni skater

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A local hockey legend received a special honor at the Green Island Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon. A.J. Degenhardt, who began his hockey journey as a La Crosse Flame, had his college jersey image hoisted up and put on permanent display after a short ceremony.
Deganhardt first skated back in 1988 as a mite for the Flames team. He would later go on to play high school hockey as well as for UW Madison from 2002 to 2006.
One of his children currently plays for the La Crosse Flames. The jersey ceremony took place in between games at the Mite Jamboree.