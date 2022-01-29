 Skip to main content
La Crosse Flames honor alumni skater

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A local hockey legend received a special honor at the Green Island Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon. A.J. Degenhardt, who began his hockey journey as a La Crosse Flame, had his college jersey image hoisted up and put on permanent display after a short ceremony.

Hockey Two

The jersey image was hoisted up to the rafters, now on permanent display at Green Island Ice Arena.

Deganhardt first skated back in 1988 as a mite for the Flames team. He would later go on to play high school hockey as well as for UW Madison from 2002 to 2006.

hockey one

Former La Crosse Flame A.J. Degenhardt was honored with the rising to the rafters of his jersey from his days playing for UW Madison.

One of his children currently plays for the La Crosse Flames. The jersey ceremony took place in between games at the Mite Jamboree. 

Hockey Three

A.J. Degenhardt and family took to center ice for a short ceremony honoring the former La Crosse Flame's many achievements in hockey.

Tags

